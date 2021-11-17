Azamara Reveals Details for Five-Month, Immersive World Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke November 17, 2021
Azamara has announced details regarding its upcoming World Voyage that will feature immersive experiences in some of the world's most sought-after sites and settings, including the Great Wall of China and Great Pyramids of Giza.
Taking place aboard the company's newest ship, Azamara Onward, the world cruise sets sail on January 5, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 155-night sailing will visit more than 40 countries across six different continents and include 22 overnight stays and 27 late nights in port, allowing guests plenty of time to explore new destinations.
Notable shore excursions available include a tour of the ancient ruins at Chichen Itza, sunset visits to the Taj Mahal, a tour of Rome's iconic Colosseum, a visit to the Great Wall of China, a trip to the Great Pyramids of Giza, a tour of the mysterious desert city of Petra, Jordan and a comprehensive exploration of Rio de Janeiro. Other experiences awaiting guests include a stay on a Great Barrier Reef island, a journey through the cobblestoned streets of Transylvania, Romania and an a visit to the centuries-old rock-cut churches and fascinating "fairy chimneys" of Cappadocia, Turkey.
The World Voyage also includes more than $22,000 in exclusive amenities, including Azamara's signature AzAmazing Evenings connecting guests to the local culture of the destination, $7,000 in onboard credit, business class air travel, a pre-voyage hotel stay and gala, access to exclusive World Voyage events and a premium beverage package for two, among other amenities. Shore excursions and overnight land excursions are available at an additional price.
"We are thrilled to finally unveil our World Voyage. With opportunities to visit the Seven Wonders of the World and other iconic sites such as the Great Barrier Reef, the Galapagos, and the Black Sea, we are allowing our guests to check off all their bucket list destinations in one sailing and to connect with more countries and cultures than ever before," Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara, said in a statement. "Not only are we taking our guests further, but we are also encouraging them to travel deeper with our unique overnight land experiences, designed to bring travelers to the heart of the destination and giving them enough time to appreciate its culture."
Bookings for the 2024 World Voyage are currently only open to Azamara Circle Loyalty members but will open to all on December 7, 2021. Contact your travel advisor or visit azamara.com/worldvoyage to learn more.
