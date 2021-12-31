Bahamas Denies MSC Cruises Entry to Its Own Private Island
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli December 31, 2021
For the first time during this latest COVID-19 crisis, a cruise ship has been denied entry to the Bahamas.
Worse, it was the cruise line’s own private island.
MSC Cruises has been forced to cancel a port of call at Ocean Cay, its own private island, after the Bahamian government turned the MSC Seashore away according to the website Cruise Hive.
The site reported that several guests and crew members tested positive for the virus during a five-night trip from Miami that was scheduled to include a stop at MSC’s private island on the final night of the voyage on December 29.
Cruise Hive noted that Seashore Captain Guiseppe Galano informed the guests on board via a letter delivered to each cabin.
“During routine monitoring as part of our Industry leading health and safety protocol, we recently identified a limited number of onboard cases among crew as well as a handful of guests, who tested positive for COVID-19. In line with our protocol, we immediately isolated individuals and their close contacts in the section of the ship that is dedicated for this and is separate from where you conduct all your activities,” he wrote.
“As you know, when it comes to their response to the increases in positive COVID-19 cases currently seen worldwide, Caribbean islands continuously and independently evaluate their own specific policies and procedures as it relates to individuals entering their territories. Unfortunately, and unlike most ports of call, the government of the Bahamas has decided to force us to cancel our call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve today out of abundance of caution. Due to the short notice we will replace it with an additional day at sea. I apologize for any inconvenience this might cause you and thank you for your understanding.”
Several nations have denied entry to their ports due to the Omicron variant surge. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans earlier this week against taking a cruise right now.
