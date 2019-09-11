Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Cancels September Sailings Ahead of Another Hurricane Dorian Humanitarian Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke September 11, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is canceling its September 13, 15, 17 and 19 sailings aboard Grand Celebration in anticipation of another post-Hurricane Dorian humanitarian cruise, the company announced Wednesday.
Last week, the cruise ship arrived at its homeport in Palm Beach with more than 1,100 Bahamian residents who were evacuated from Grand Bahama as a result of Dorian's devastating track over the islands.
Grand Celebration's next Bahamas Relief Cruise is scheduled to depart Friday, September 13.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line remains open for new bookings and said it plans to protect travel agent commissions.
"As we all know, tourism is the most important industry in the Bahamas and we understand the lifeline it brings to residents across the islands," said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, in a statement. "Grand Bahama is our home away from home. We are committed to providing aid to our brothers and sisters there and we look forward to returning to our traditional sailing schedule as soon as possible, as we know that will make the most positive impact on the island."
The cruise line announced that additional humanitarian cruises may follow.
Earlier this week, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation confirmed that 14 of the country’s most commonly visited islands remain unaffected by Dorian. Grand Bahama and The Abacos were hit the hardest.
