Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets CDC Approval for Test Voyage
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 02, 2021
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing June 25-27 on the Grand Classica from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.
The company said the closed-group test cruise – which is not open to the public – will include a full evaluation of the line’s cleanliness and safety protocols. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line anticipates earning CDC approval to restart cruising on July 2 following this month’s simulated sailing.
The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions.
Bahamas Paradise operates two-night cruises from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. Besides short cruises, the company also offers Cruise & Stay packages with hotel stays for four- and six-night getaways on Grand Bahama.
