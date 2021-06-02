Last updated: 01:26 PM ET, Wed June 02 2021

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets CDC Approval for Test Voyage

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton June 02, 2021

Grand Classica
Grand Classica (Photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line received a green light from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to conduct a simulated sailing June 25-27 on the Grand Classica from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Disney Dream

CDC Approves Test Voyages for Disney Cruise Line

Silversea Cruise ship

Silversea Cruises To Begin Sailing Alaska and Iceland in July

MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises Announces New Details for MSC World Europa

Path on the water from a large cruise ship

Florida Governor vs. CDC and the Battle to Cruise: Who Will Win?

ADVERTISING

The company said the closed-group test cruise – which is not open to the public – will include a full evaluation of the line’s cleanliness and safety protocols. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line anticipates earning CDC approval to restart cruising on July 2 following this month’s simulated sailing.

The sailing will simulate all aspects of the onboard experience, including dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions.

Bahamas Paradise operates two-night cruises from the Port of Palm Beach to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. Besides short cruises, the company also offers Cruise & Stay packages with hotel stays for four- and six-night getaways on Grand Bahama.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Palm Beach, Freeport, Bahamas

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Disney Dream

CDC Approves Test Voyages for Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises To Begin Sailing Alaska and Iceland in July

MSC Cruises Announces New Details for MSC World Europa

Princess Cruises Mourns Death of Gavin MacLeod

Norwegian Cancels Summer Sailing from Dominican Republic

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS