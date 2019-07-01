Book an Exotic Winter Sale on a Variety Cruises’ Mega Yacht
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship GroupIST July 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers with Variety Cruises can enjoy up to 45 percent off this winter. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Variety Cruises, an award-winning boutique small ship cruise-line, announced a winter 2019/2020 sale for individual and group bookings to some of their most exotic destinations. Guests can now have a dream mega yacht experience with discounts of up to 45 percent off on select cruises.
The Winter Getaway Sale applies to Variety Cruises’ off the beaten track cruise destinations including Cape Verde, West Borneo, The Seychelles, The Rivers of West Africa and Costa Rica and Panama.
On a Variety Cruises itinerary, guests will discover the hidden gems of each destination, new ports of call, secret coves with crystal blue waters, ancient historical landmarks and have the opportunity to immerse in the local culture with onboard experts. Variety Cruises offers passengers intimate and transformative experiences unique to small ship itineraries.
Costa Rica & Panama (from Colon, Panama City or Puerto Caldera) on board the Panorama (24 cabins)
—Onboard expert: Venture through national parks including The Nature National Park of Manuel Antonio, the Curu Nature Reserve with onboard naturalist
—No single supplement
—Cruise through the Panama Canal (on certain departure dates)
—Swim through the crystal clear waters off Granito de Oro and Coiba Islands, soar through a rainforest canopy and dance with Emberra Indians
Individual Reservation: up to 40 percent reduction*
Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 40 percent reduction
Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 45 percent reduction
Seychelles (from Mahe-Seychelles) on board the Pegasos (21 cabins)
—Unique small ship island hopping voyage
—Chance to dive into a breathtaking underwater world, walk through tropical jungles and capture heaven beaches
—Increased air access by various airlines
—Can be combined with a Kenya Safari
Individual Reservation: 40 percent reduction*
Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 40 percent reduction
Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 45 percent reduction
Rivers of West Africa (from Dakar-Senegal) on board the Harmony V (25 cabins)
—Variety Cruises pioneered and is the only cruise line operating this itinerary in West Africa
—Onboard Expert: Gambian River Naturalist provides insights for discovering the amazing nature and wildlife, unraveling the wonders of West Africa
—African American Heritage Tours available for groups
—Visit Sine – Saloum Delta, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve
Individual Reservation: up to 40 percent reduction*
Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 40 percent reduction
Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 45 percent reduction
Cape Verde (from Sal, Cape Verde) on board the Harmony V (25 cabins)
—Morna, the most popular genre of Cape Verdean music, has produced an international superstar, Cesária Évora
—Off the coast of West Africa: the first European Settlement in the tropics offers
—A blend of African culture with Portuguese influence
—Explore the archipelago from volcanic landscapes to white sand secluded beaches
Individual Reservation: up to 30 percent reduction*
Groups for min. 6 paying cabins (7th cabin free of charge): 30 percent reduction
Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 35 percent reduction
The West Borneo Cruise on board the Panorama II (25 cabins) (Group Only)
—Hidden Gem off the coast of Malaysia and Brunei – under the radar destination
—Optional excursion to Gunung National Park, a World Heritage site
—Experience the world’s most wildlife-rich equatorial rainforests, rich indigenous culture, and picturesque coastal 'kampung' (villages)
—Ethnic and culinary melting pot of Chinese, Malaysian and indigenous people
Groups for min. 6 paying cabins: 25 percent reduction
Groups for min. 9 paying cabins (10th cabin free of charge): 25 percent reduction
*Individual discounts vary with departure dates.
Expiry Date: September 15, 2019
When Booking the Winter 2019/2020 Cruises, Please Use the following Booking Code: Winter 2019/2020 special offer
For specific sale rates for individuals or groups and applicable departure dates for each destination, please call your local travel agent or call Variety Cruises at 1-800-319-7776. For more information please visit Variety Cruises at www.varietycruises.com.
SOURCE: Variety Cruises press release.
