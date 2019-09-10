Caribbean Fan Cruise With Captain Lee and Kate Chastain of ‘Below Deck’
Home-based travel consortia Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. will soon be hosting an exclusive, group cruise with TV stars Captain Lee Rosbach and Chief Steward Kate Chastain for fans of the reality show ‘Below Deck,’ which airs on the Bravo network.
The fan cruise, bookable exclusively through travel agents within the Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. network, sails aboard the Celebrity Equinox—newly revamped as part of the Celebrity REVOLUTION—on Sunday, June 14, 2020, for a six-night voyage through the Western Caribbean.
Departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, the #GetOnDeck Cruise will visit Key West, Florida; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and Cozumel, Mexico.
The Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. corporate office collaborated closely with Celebrity Cruises to come up with the optimal itinerary, choose the ideal cruise ship and secure the group space for this special departure.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to increase our brand awareness, while creating unique sales opportunities for our network of agents,” said Drew Daly, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. “The demographics of the show’s fan base coupled with the natural maritime connection and the popularity of fans cruising with celebrities made this the perfect opportunity.”
Cruise-goers will be afforded multiple opportunities to interact with their favorite TV personalities while onboard, getting the rare chance to really know Captain Lee and Kate. The #GetOnDeck Cruise is set to feature special, exclusive activities, including personal meet-and-greets, book signings, themed parties, trivia, an intimate question-and-answer session and much more.
“We have the best fans in the world and I am excited to #GetOnDeck with them as we sail the Caribbean,” said Rosbach. “Thank you to Dream Vacations and Celebrity Cruises for making it possible.”
For more information, visit GetOnDeckCruise.com or DreamVacations.com.
