Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc Enhance Land Booking Technology
Host Agency & Consortia CruiseOne August 28, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Land bookings continue to show double-digit growth, and Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. continue to create innovative systems to simplify reservations. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Just five months after launching new land technology as a result of the continuous double-digit land vacation sales growth, Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. continue to create innovative systems that simplify the booking process for its home-based travel agents.
Launching today at the 2019 Land Summit in Jamaica is a major milestone enhancement to its land technology with the addition of Reservation Pull functionality for all bookings made with GOGO Vacations.
“We all interact with technology every day and in this business providing agents with technology that allows for instant gratification, saves agents a ton of time and is most relevant to what they sell, is seen as table stakes,” said Sandi Szalay, vice president of information technology. “That is why we are on a mission to create a remarkable experience for both our agents and their customers.”
The Reservation Pull technology is already connected with all the major cruise lines, and this new development now adds land bookings to its capabilities.
Travel agents who book with GOGO Vacations can now effortlessly capture the reservation details with a click of a button and it automatically drops the information directly in Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc.’s My Cruise Control system. The agent benefits of this new tool include the elimination of duplicate entries, increased accuracy, giving agents time back to do more, a frictionless booking experience and decreases calls to the vendor.
“Improving the day-to-day work efficiencies of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne and Cruises Inc. agents selling land with GOGO Vacations was and will remain a top priority for us,” said Brennan Quesnele vice president of sales, GOGO Vacations. “As a result of our business alignments, collaboration and our great partnership with World Travel Holdings, we are honored and excited to have completed this important project milestone together. We look forward to their agents enjoying significant productivity gains as a result.”
The Reservation Pull system is compatible with the Land Booking technology which provides flexible reminders and payment schedules; creates customizable invoices and transactional emails; and offers the Travel Planner, an itinerary builder that creates detailed itineraries that customers can view on any browser and device, including an interactive mobile app.
“Our land technology package coupled with our reputation as the foremost leader in the industry has attracted many new travel agents to join our network,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, and Cruises Inc. “To continue our dominance as the best travel agency franchise and business opportunity, it is important that we not only build strong relationships with our agents but also invest in and strengthen partnerships with suppliers through collaborations such as the Reservation Pull technology with GOGO Vacations.”
SOURCE: Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations press release.
