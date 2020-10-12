Last updated: 12:23 PM ET, Mon October 12 2020

Carnival Cancels November Cruises From Miami and Port Canaveral

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton October 12, 2020

Skyline in Miami, Florida.
PHOTO: Carnival plans to resume cruising from Miami, pictured, and Port Canaveral. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/espiegle)

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises for November 2020 on six ships from PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

When the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) extended its no-sail order until Oct. 31, Carnival canceled all but PortMiami and Port Canaveral cruises for the rest of the year. The company “has now determined that November 2020 operations will not be feasible.”

Carnival said it is working on a plan that would allow a gradual, phased-in return to cruising, starting at Miami and Port Canaveral.

December cruises from those two homeports “remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options,” the cruise line said.

However, guests booked on December cruises can voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive either a combination of future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) or a full refund.

Carnival also canceled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia from Jan. 16 to Feb. 8, 2021. Guests booked on those cruises will receive the same offer of the combination FCC/OBC or a full refund.

