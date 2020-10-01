Carnival’s Start-Up Plans Center on Miami and Port Canaveral
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises from all U.S. homeports – except Miami and Port Canaveral – for November and December 2020.
Carnival is leaving PortMiami and Port Canaveral on the books for now, saying if and when cruising does resume, it will start phasing in voyages from those two homeports.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended the no-sail order prohibiting cruising from the U.S. through Oct. 31.
Carnival said it is continuing to work on protocols and procedures that would let cruising resume with a gradual, phased-in approach.
Guests booked on cruises from those two homeports in November and December can voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive a combination future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.
“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in. And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will center our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions. The patience and support of our guests and travel agent partners have been a huge motivation to our team as we have worked through this unprecedented situation and we are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right.”
