Carnival Crew Delivers a Baby in Time for Father’s Day
June 21, 2020
Two Carnival Breeze nurses, John and Christine Anne, were (quite fortunately) on hand to help deliver an early Father’s Day gift to a rather shocked family while flying aboard an Emirates Airline flight from London to Manila on June 20.
The Carnival team members were in the process of being repatriated when another passenger unexpectedly went into labor at an altitude of 37,000 feet.
The surprise onset of parturition in mid-air prompted the Emirates crew to make a PA announcement requesting the aid of any medical personnel who might be on board to assist in the impromptu childbirth, and Christine Anne and John answered the call.
All went well, and reportedly mother and baby girl are doing just fine. The extraordinary circumstances of her birth inspired the parents to name their newborn “Sky.”
It turns out that the two Carnival nurses were originally booked on another flight that would have departed a few days earlier, but it seems that fate intervened for the benefit of all involved.
Carnival Cruise Line publicly expressed its pride in and appreciation for John and Christine Anne’s swift and capable actions in response to an astonishing, although ultimately wonderful, situation. The company collectively wished, “a lifetime of good fortune to baby Sky.”
