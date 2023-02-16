Carnival Cruise Line Awards Service Dog Top Loyalty Club Status
Carnival Cruise Line has a new member in the top ranks of its loyalty club – a retired U.S. Army service dog named Sarge.
Last week aboard Carnival Celebration, Sarge reached Diamond status of the Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) Club – though in this case, the “P” could also stand for “pooch.” The 14-year-old Belgian Malinois just completed his 55th cruise and was honored for spending more than 200 nights at sea.
“What could be more fun than celebrating a beloved four-legged friend as a Diamond cruiser?” asked Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re proud to celebrate and support veterans at Carnival, as the cruise line that carries the most service members, and I’m delighted to count Sarge among them.”
Sarge spent most of his life serving in the military, and now lives and travels with his owner, Justin Marcum Sr., who also is a Diamond member of Carnival’s VIFP Club.
Carnival’s VIFP Club offers perks to the line’s loyal guests. Members have access to a special web portal for members-only specials, promotions and other offers.
Sarge isn’t the first dog to achieve top status in a cruise line loyalty club. In October, Holland America Line awarded a Platinum Medallion to a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever service animal named Joska, who sailed more than 700 days with the line.
