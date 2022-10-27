Service Dog Receives Holland's Platinum Medallion After Spending 700 Days at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Lacey Pfalz October 27, 2022
Holland America Line has recognized the first service animal, 10-year-old Joska, a black Labrador retriever, with the Platinum Medallion after achieving 700 cruise days with the line.
A special ceremony was held aboard the Rotterdam’s 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing on October 26, Joska’s 700th day aboard Holland America. Her owners, Cornelia “Connie” and Cornelis Marinussen, have previously received their own Platinum Medallions, which is the line’s highest award for cruising days.
The Dutch couple began cruising with Holland in 2013 and have taken nearly 60 cruises since then, in destinations ranging from Europe to Canada, the Caribbean and Hawaii. Joska joined the family’s cruises in 2014 to help Cornelia, who is legally blind.
"Joska is the first service animal to achieve this lofty status and we wanted to honor her with an event that shows her how special she is to everyone in our company," said Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha. "Registered service animals are always welcome aboard Holland America Line ships, and Joska has become a member of our family. She not only brightens the spirits of everyone on board, but she also allows Connie to do what she loves most, which is to cruise and explore the world."
Joska was presented with the Platinum Medallion, 5-Star Mariner status and a selection of dog-friendly gifts.
Holland America Line has been awarded Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards as having the best facilities for guests with disabilities. Besides welcoming service dogs onboard, the line recently partnered with Wheel the World to offer its first accessible cruise in Alaska.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS