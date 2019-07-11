Carnival Cruise Line Expands Bermuda Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Brian Major July 11, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its schedule of Bermuda voyages to offer its largest-ever deployment to the territory during the 2019 to 2020 season, offering more than 40 voyages to the destination, including eight week-long cruises departing from Baltimore and Charleston in 2020.
In all, six Carnival ships—Carnival Breeze, Magic, Pride, Radiance, Sunshine and Sunrise—will offer four- to nine-day Bermuda sailings from five eastern seaboard homeports in 2019-2020.
The company is the lone cruise operator offering roundtrip Bermuda cruises from Charleston, S.C. and Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In addition, Carnival has added nine-day Bermuda departures to the New York-based schedules of Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Radiance. The ships currently offer four-day Bermuda cruises from New York
“Guest feedback on our Bermuda program has been nothing short of sensational and we’re delighted to expand our offerings to provide even more guests an opportunity to experience all this tropical island paradise has to offer,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.
Carnival’s seven week-long cruises to Bermuda from Baltimore will depart aboard Carnival Pride, spending three days in Bermuda; a seven-day cruise from Charleston aboard Carnival Sunshine will feature two days in the territory including a visit to the private Bahamian destination of Princess Cays.
Baltimore departure dates include May 31, August 2 and 23, September 6 and 20, and Oct. 4 and 18, 2020. The cruise from Charleston departs Oct. 17, 2020.
