Carnival Cruise Line Names Mardi Gras Godmother
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz May 17, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy awarded the Miss Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez with the “Spirit of Carnival” award and made her the godmother of the cruise line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, during the MISS UNIVERSE pageant.
Jiménez was awarded the role of godmother as well as the award for embodying the company’s values of fun, friendship, diversity and inclusion. Her story is one of resilience and hope. Raised in the Dominican Republic, her family was left homeless in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Jiménez has worked with at-risk youth, volunteering at Los Niños de Cristo orphanage, which serves abused and abandoned girls. She is also a founding member of the Dominican Republic Women’s Club, which provides services to impoverished women with breast cancer.
Jiménez will attend the christening ceremony for Carnival’s newest ship and will be on board for its first sailing from Cape Canaveral, Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean, along with MISS UNIVERSE 2021, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.
“Kimberly is a role model for female empowerment and has a passion for so many worthwhile causes, particularly those that assist women, children and families. It is such an honor to present Kimberly with the ‘Spirit of Carnival’ award and an even bigger thrill to announce that she’s going to be the godmother of our newest ship, Mardi Gras,” Christine Duffy said. “Kimberly joins a group of esteemed women who have served in this time-honored role for Carnival.”
Duffy served on the selection committee for the MISS UNIVERSE competition, one of eight all-female members.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS