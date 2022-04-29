Carnival Cruise Line Sets Sail From San Francisco for First Time
For the first time in its 50-year history, Carnival Cruise Line set sail from San Francisco on Thursday with the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle.
The sailings from San Francisco expand Carnival’s West Coast service offerings and strengthen its position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California.
“After years of anticipation, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to be sailing out of the Port of San Francisco for the first time,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “We’re proud to join the San Francisco community, support the revival of the tourism economy, and open up exciting travel options to beautiful destinations for those living in and visiting the Bay Area.”
Following its four-day Baja Mexico cruise, Carnival Miracle will begin the first of a series of 11 ten-day Alaska cruise vacations featuring stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord.
Four- and five-day Baja Mexico cruises will also be offered, culminating with a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii on September 15.
“Carnival Miracle will set sail on 19 voyages from the Port of San Francisco drawing thousands of passengers and crew to our city helping to drive the economic recovery of the waterfront,” Port of San Francisco Executive Director Elaine Forbes said.
The new San Francisco homeport expands the cruise line’s presence in California, with Carnival Radiance and Carnival Panorama currently operating year-round from Long Beach and offering a range of itineraries to the Mexican Riviera.
Carnival has also expanded its West Coast presence with its largest Alaska deployment in history, as three ships will make 49 departures this season from San Francisco and Seattle to bucket-list destinations.
Earlier this week, Carnival Corp. & plc announced that Chief Operations Officer Josh Weinstein, 48, will become President and CEO, effective August 1. Current President and CEO Arnold Donald will become vice-chair and member of the board of directors.
