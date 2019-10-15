Carnival Cruise Line to Add Fourth Ship in Galveston, Texas by 2021
Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 15, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line will have as many as four ships homeported in Galveston, Texas, year-round, beginning in 2021.
The cruise line announced on Tuesday that Carnival Radiance will join its Galveston-based fleet in May 2021 while Carnival Breeze will return to Galveston from Port Canaveral, becoming the newest and largest ship to operate a short cruise itinerary from the port.
Meanwhile, Carnival Dream will shift to six- and eight-day Caribbean voyages while Carnival Vista will continue week-long sailings to the Caribbean.
The addition of Carnival Radiance and Carnival Breeze will mean Carnival will carry an estimated 900,000 guests from Galveston annually, which is more than any other cruise line in the industry.
All Galveston-based ships and itineraries opened for sale on Tuesday, Carnival said.
"Carnival is already the most popular cruise line from Galveston attracting vacationers from all across the Southwest and beyond. With these enhancements, we’re providing our guests with more voyages, more destinations and more choices from Texas than ever before," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement.
Carnival Radiance is scheduled to undergo an extensive $200 million renovation next year that will enhance the ship with the addition of all of the cruise line’s food, beverage and entertainment innovations. The ship will launch a new schedule of five- to 14-day voyages from the Port of Galveston starting May 14, 2021.
Five-day cruises departing Sundays will feature the seaside Mexican ports of Cozumel and Progreso or Costa Maya while at least three different nine-day itineraries departing Fridays will be offered. One will feature Cozumel, Limon (Costa Rica) and a partial Panama Canal transit or a visit to Colon (Panama). Another will include Key West, Grand Turk, the private Bahamian island of Half Moon Cay and Nassau and a third option will stop at Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Belize, Costa Maya and Cozumel.
Finally, Carnival Radiance will sail a pair of eight-port, 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises visiting coveted destinations throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America and the Panama Canal departing October 24, 2021, and January 16, 2022.
Carnival Breeze will begin year-round four- and five-day cruises from the Port of Galveston on May 5, 2021, offering four-day long weekend cruises departing Thursdays and featuring a day-long visit to Cozumel as well as five-day sailings departing Mondays and Saturdays with stops at Cozumel and either Progreso or Costa Maya.
Beginning May 8, 2021, Carnival Dream will offer six-day voyages visiting Costa Maya, Cozumel and Belize or Mahogany Bay and eight-day cruises featuring Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay and Nassau after Carnival Freedom is deployed to another homeport.
Lastly, Carnival Vista will continue its week-long Caribbean cruises with two different three-port, seven-day western Caribbean options featuring stops in Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel or Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Ocho Rios or Montego Bay.
