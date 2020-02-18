Last updated: 03:27 PM ET, Tue February 18 2020

Carnival Fascination Moving to Mobile

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Mackenzie Cullen February 18, 2020

Carnival Cruise Line - Carnival Fascination
PHOTO: Exterior of the Carnival Fascination ship. (photo via flickr/George Blood)

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the ship Carnival Fascination will be leaving its homeport in San Juan to take up residence in Mobile, Alabama starting on January 16, 2020.

The popular ship Carnival Fantasy will continue its four- and five-day excursions from Mobile as normal until January 2022, at which point Carnival Fascination will take over for former’s routes.

Carnival Fascination’s Mobile itineraries are now available to book. Guests who are booked on Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination through January 2022 will not be affected.

“Carnival Fascination will bring some exciting new features to the Mobile market, including a greater variety of balcony accommodations, a Bonsai Sushi Express venue, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar and a Cherry On Top sweets shop,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “We have worked with the Mobile community over the last several years to successfully build demand and create this opportunity for a newer ship to enter the market.”

Future plans for Carnival Fantasy have not yet been revealed but should be announced within the next few months. In addition, Carnival Cruise Line’s deployment team continues to evaluate options to return to San Juan after 2022 with a ship that can resume calls to eastern and southern Caribbean destinations currently served by Carnival Fascination.

