Carnival Glory is Ship-Shape Again Following Earlier Collision
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Laurie Baratti December 23, 2019
Today, the Carnival Glory once again set sail out of New Orleans, having completed repairs to an indentation that was gouged into its stern during last week’s collision with the Carnival Legend in Cozumel, Mexico.
On December 20, 2019, buffeted by strong winds, the two (mostly) stationary Carnival Cruise Line vessels bumped into each other, with the Legend’s bow crashing into the Glory’s aft section and leaving a sizable indentation. Videos posted by onlookers show bits of the Glory’s hull breaking off and dropping into the ocean.
Guests were reportedly evacuated from Decks 3 and 4. In an updated statement, Carnival disclosed: “Since our initial assessment, six guests with minor injuries have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.”
Referring to the incident as an "allision," rather than a collision, Carnival provided TravelPulse with a statement, saying, “there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.”
The itineraries of both ships remained unaffected, and Carnival Glory went on to finish out its seven-night sailing to the Western Caribbean out of New Orleans, while the Carnival Legend continued its seven-night journey to the Western Caribbean out of Tampa.
Carnival confirmed that temporary repairs have been made to the ship’s damaged areas.
While Carnival Glory was scheduled to make its next departure out of New Orleans on December 22, guests of that cruise can choose to go on a shortened version, which now sails instead on December 23, receiving a pro-rated refund and $100 onboard spending credit per stateroom; or opt for a full refund of their fare, should they feel disinclined to take the truncated cruise.
Carnival stated that no further impact upon the Glory’s scheduled itinerary is anticipated, and it will be visiting Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay in Roatan and Cozumel as planned. The carrier also praised guests, saying, “Their cooperation has been nothing short of outstanding as we worked through the issues from Friday’s event.”
