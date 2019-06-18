Carnival Holds Keel-Laying Ceremony for Mardi Gras
Carnival Cruise Line Janeen Christoff June 18, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line held a keel-laying ceremony for its new Mardi Gras in Turku, Finland.
The event was attended by Carnival’s senior vice president of newbuilds Ben Clement and Mardi Gras captain Giuseppe Giusa, chief engineer Ferdinando Ruocco and hotel director Pierre Camilleri who joined Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer.
“This is a historic day for Carnival—the official start of construction of the spectacular Mardi Gras which will usher in an exciting new chapter for our company and introduce so many guest-pleasing innovations,” said Clement.
“We have been very excited to design and now finally to start assembling Carnival Mardi Gras. All these different features onboard require a lot of engineering and design expertise which we have been happy to provide to our customer,” noted Meyer.
The Mardi Gras is set to debut in Europe on August 31, 2020.
The 6,500-passenger ship will offer more than 180 suites in 11 different styles that include a new premium category, Carnival Excel suites.
