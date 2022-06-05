Last updated: 10:54 AM ET, Sun June 05 2022

Carnival Mardi Gras Saves Stranded Boaters

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli June 05, 2022

Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival’s 6,500-passenger Mardi Gras. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

The Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship Mardi Gras pulled 16 people to safety after their small boat was seen in distress in rough waters.

The incident happened Friday in open seas, not far from Cuba, as the Mardi Gras was headed back to Florida to conclude its seven-day cruise on Saturday.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Releases First Impact Report

Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship at port

Carnival Deploys Menu Mate Food Ingredient Program Fleetwide

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Returns to Malaysia During Singapore Sailings

AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Announces 2023 Latin Touch Sailing

According to CCL’s blog, crew members spotted the boat just before 8:00 a.m. Eleven men and five women were in the tight, compact boat facing rough seas as a result of recent storms. Crew members helped them aboard the Mardi Gras, had the medical staff attend to them and provided them with food and clothing until a United States Coast Guard cutter arrived later that afternoon to handle the matter.

It is not known if the 16 people, who were all identified as Cuban citizens, were trying to escape Cuba and reach the Florida shore. Just 90 miles separate Cuba from Key West, the southernmost point of Florida and the United States. Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli told CNN the rescue happened about 60 miles from Key West.

The Mardi Gras returned safely to Port Canaveral, Florida, as scheduled on Saturday.

It’s certainly not the first time a cruise ship has saved stranded boaters, and not the first time for Carnival, either.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Cuba

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
The 184-passenger Le Lapérouse has the sleek, super-yacht look of Ponant's existing fleet, but is slightly smaller and sports a unique feature: the Blue Eye, a multi-sensory underwater lounge. (Photo courtesy of Ponant Cruises)

100 Percent of PONANT Fleet Now in Operation

Ponant

Atlas Ocean Voyages Opens 2023-24 Antarctica Expedition Season for Sale

Virgin Voyages Releases First Impact Report

MSC Cruises Unveils 10 Percent Bonus Commissions on All Sailings

Carnival Deploys Menu Mate Food Ingredient Program Fleetwide

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS