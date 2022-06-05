Carnival Mardi Gras Saves Stranded Boaters
The Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship Mardi Gras pulled 16 people to safety after their small boat was seen in distress in rough waters.
The incident happened Friday in open seas, not far from Cuba, as the Mardi Gras was headed back to Florida to conclude its seven-day cruise on Saturday.
According to CCL’s blog, crew members spotted the boat just before 8:00 a.m. Eleven men and five women were in the tight, compact boat facing rough seas as a result of recent storms. Crew members helped them aboard the Mardi Gras, had the medical staff attend to them and provided them with food and clothing until a United States Coast Guard cutter arrived later that afternoon to handle the matter.
It is not known if the 16 people, who were all identified as Cuban citizens, were trying to escape Cuba and reach the Florida shore. Just 90 miles separate Cuba from Key West, the southernmost point of Florida and the United States. Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli told CNN the rescue happened about 60 miles from Key West.
The Mardi Gras returned safely to Port Canaveral, Florida, as scheduled on Saturday.
It’s certainly not the first time a cruise ship has saved stranded boaters, and not the first time for Carnival, either.
