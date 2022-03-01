Carnival Updates Itineraries Through 2024 Related to Ship Reassignments
March 01, 2022
Carnival updated its itineraries related to recent ship reassignments for 2023 and 2024. Its goal is to deploy its entire fleet by this May.
“We are very happy with the positive reception this redeployment plan has already generated from our guests and travel advisor partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “In combination with our successful restart, new ship assignments are creating excitement as we build momentum for a successful 2022 and beyond.”
As the cruise line shifts guests who’ve purchased the altered itineraries from one ship to another, sales on these itineraries and ships remain closed. The cruise line estimates about three weeks before the itineraries and ships will once again open for sale. Guests and travel advisors will be notified via email about the changes to their specific bookings.
The Carnival Elation had been previously announced as moving to Jacksonville’s port. This is now extended into 2024, with four- and five-day itineraries that had previously been assigned to the Carnival Ecstasy.
The Carnival Freedom’s Port Canaveral itineraries will continue through April 29, 2023, with four- and five-day itineraries to replace the Carnival Elation.
Through April 8, 2023, the Carnival Spirit ship will operate six- to eight-day itineraries that had been assigned to Carnival Freedom from Miami. After its Caribbean season ends, the ship will sail through the Panama Canal on an itinerary leaving April 16, 2023. It’ll arrive in Seattle, where it will begin its Alaska season from May through September 2023.
