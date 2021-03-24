CDC Sticks To November Timeline for Conditional Sailing Order
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff March 24, 2021
Trade groups did not make much headway after calls for the CDC to lift its Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO).
Both Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) put out statements in recent days calling on the CDC to allow cruise lines to resume sailing by July 1, however, the CDC announced that it is holding firm to a November 1, 2021, timeline.
“On October 30, 2020, CDC issued Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) that remains in effect until November 1, 2021,” the CDC said in a statement to TravelPulse. “Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Details for the next phase of the CSO are currently under interagency review.”
The slow progress from the first phase to the second is what is drawing the ire of cruise lines, which have begun sailing from alternative destinations.
“Interestingly, [CSO] calls for a four-phase process, and now we’re four months into it, and we’re still in phase one and don’t know what’s required for phase two,” said Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain. “Science has moved ahead of the conditional no-sail order. Back in October last year, we thought that was a very positive move by the CDC, but now it’s time. We and our Healthy Sail Panel and others in the industry feel that it is time to move on in light of dramatic changes we’ve seen in three areas–vaccine, testing and contact tracing. ... The time has come to acknowledge the changes in medical science and move forward.”
It's not just travel industry associations and cruise lines calling for more details on how the cruise industry can move forward. Legislators have also begun to question the CDC’s progress on the issue.
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) grew frustrated with CDC director Rochelle Walensky during a hearing this week when she found the CDC’s guidance on cruising murky and asked how Alaska businesses that rely on cruising will know what to expect this summer.
“Do they open up, or do they acknowledge that this is going to be the second season in a year where they will have nothing and effectively know whether to shutter their operations now?” Murkowski asked.
Many cruise lines are currently finding ways to work around the CDC guidelines and offer cruises to consumers. Several will operate their ships out of the Caribbean this summer, with lines choosing to sail out of the Bahamas.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS