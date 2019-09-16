Celebrity Cruises Cuts Free In-Room Movies
September 16, 2019
Officials from Celebrity Cruises have announced the complimentary in-room movies available on the cruise line’s sailings will no longer be offered to passengers.
According to Cruise Critic, initial reports that Celebrity would be doing away with the free entertainment surfaced last week, but the cruise line finally confirmed the changes Friday.
“At this time, we're no longer offering free in-stateroom movies,” a Celebrity spokesperson told Cruise Critic. “We will continue to offer a wide selection of the new releases and iconic films in our theaters, outdoor screens and in the guest staterooms using the on-demand TV system.”
A pair of users on the Cruise Critic message board said they contacted Celebrity’s Guest Relations department, who informed them the “broadcasting department said that the contract had ended and they would not be offering free movies in the cabins anymore, fleetwide.”
The reaction from travelers who sail with Celebrity was mixed, with some saying the decision puts the cruise line behind other companies who offer the entertainment options. Other passengers simply say they aren’t on the ship to watch TV.
