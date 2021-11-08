Celebrity Cruises Returns Two More Luxury Ships To Sailing
November 08, 2021
Celebrity Cruises today announced that two more of its vessels have returned to service, sailing once again to ‘Journey WonderFULL’ after last year’s global cruising shutdown. With this week’s re-launch of Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation, 10 of the 14 cruise ships comprising Celebrity’s new-luxury fleet have now resumed sailing in 2021, following a 15-month-long pause.
On Saturday, November 6, exactly 600 days from disembarking her last passenger prior to the operational pause, Celebrity Reflection set sail from Fort Lauderdale on a seven-night Caribbean voyage that takes guests to visit The Bahamas, Mexico, Belize and Honduras.
The following day, Celebrity Constellation departed from her new homeport in Tampa Bay on her first post-pandemic itinerary that will stop in Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. The two ships will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages for nearly six months before embarking on transatlantic voyages to Europe, where they’ll then sail itineraries to the Continent’s most alluring destinations, including Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia.
“The past year has been one of remarkable change, but we can definitely say the announcement of the return of these two marvelous ships is a change in the right direction as we invite our guests back on board,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “The experiences our guests will enjoy aboard these beautiful new-luxury ships will provide the healing power of travel that we have all been seeking.”
Eight other ships in Celebrity’s new-luxury fleet have restarted sailing as part of the cruise line’s phased restart, including:
—Celebrity Apex has made her way to the Caribbean, where she’ll now be sailing seven- to nine-night voyages through Spring 2022.
—Celebrity Edge, which was the first post-pandemic cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port on June 26, is sailing a rotating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries out of Fort Lauderdale.
—Celebrity Equinox is currently sailing six- to 12-night voyages in the Southern Caribbean.
—Celebrity Flora, the brand’s purpose-built, 100-passenger mega-yacht has resumed sailing its Galapagos itineraries, as has the even more intimate, 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration.
—Celebrity Millennium is sailing seven-night Caribbean itineraries through the remainder of 2021, then heading west to sail Alaska voyages in 2022.
—Celebrity Silhouette has been sailing the U.K. coastline since July 3.
—Celebrity Summit is sailing three- to five-night itineraries in the Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.
For more information, visit celebritycruises.com.
