Celebrity Earns VERIFIED Status from Sharecare

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Claudette Covey June 24, 2021

Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette. (photo via Celebrity Cruises Media)

Celebrity Cruises said it has become the first cruise line to earn VERIFIED status from Sharecare.

The entire Celebrity fleet has “been Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, using a solution designed to help mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and other public health outbreaks,” the line said.

Among other things, the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED system enables real-time tracking of the verification process from Celebrity’s headquarters to work toward ensuring ships are in compliance with protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local ports.

The system also serves as a supplement to Celebrity’s Healthy at Sea by working to ensure that health and safety protocols are exhaustive and verifiable by the ships’ staff.

“We have been extremely impressed with both how comprehensive the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED system is and how easy it is for our staff to use,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“As the Celebrity fleet returns to service, Sharecare will help verify our rigorous Healthy at Sea protocols, enabling our guests to simply relax and enjoy their vacation.”

Celebrity is scheduled to launch U.S. cruise operations on June 26.

