Celebrity Suspends Global Cruise Operations Through Sept. 15
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Claudette Covey June 23, 2020
In accordance with the Cruise Lines International Association announcement that its ocean-going cruise line members will voluntarily extend the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until Sept. 15, 2020, Celebrity Cruises said it will be extending its suspension of global operations for all sailings departing on or before Sept. 15, 2020.
Booked guests will receive 125 percent future cruise credits, which are valid through Dec. 31, 2021 “for use on sailings through May 4, 2022,” Celebrity said.
The value of future cruise credits will be based on amounts paid toward the cruise and processed by July 31, 2020, through email, the line said.
Agents whose clients would prefer 100 percent refunds rather than future cruise credits can contact Celebrity at any time through Dec. 31, 2020.
To request a refund for clients, travel advisors must do so through the Cruise with Confidence tab on CruisingPower.com under Brand Programs & News.
Refunds will be received at least 30 days after requests are submitted.
Clients also have the option to reschedule their cruises to the same destination for the next year within four weeks of their originally scheduled departure.
Travel advisors must submit future ship/sailing requests through Celebrity’s new Lift & Shift tool, which can be found on CruisingPower.com, by July 10. The line will then move the reservations at the same rates, including any promotions that had been applied to bookings.
Agents’ clients who pre-booked Celebrity shore excursions, beverage, Internet, specialty dining or other onboard packages can opt to receive 125 percent onboard credits or 100 percent refunds.
“If we have not received your clients' choice of compensation for these pre-booked items by July 10, they will automatically receive a full refund to their original method of payment,” Celebrity said. “Guests with independent shore excursion arrangements should contact their tour operators as soon as possible.”
Clients with refundable flights and hotels booked through Flights by Celebrity will be automatically refunded. “You will not need to initiate the process,” the line said. “Guests with nonrefundable flights booked though Flight by Celebrity or independent air arrangements need to contact their air carriers directly to make all required cancellations.”
Commission will “be protected on canceled, paid in full reservations and the future booking where the correlating future cruise credit is redeemed, as well as any booking rescheduled the following year,” the line said.
For more information, contact Celebrity at 844-418-6824 in North America or 316-554-5961 worldwide.
