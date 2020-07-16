Celestyal Cruises Adds Another Ship to Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celestyal Cruises Donald Wood July 16, 2020
Celestyal Cruises announced it has added to its fleet the Costa NeoRomantica from Costa Cruises.
The 1,800-passenger Costa NeoRomantica was extensively refurbished in 2012 and features 789 cabins, 132 of which feature balconies. In addition, the ship boasts a variety of dining and entertainment venues, bars and lounges, two pools, a gym and a panoramic spa.
A spokesperson for Celestyal Cruises revealed that details of the vessel’s delivery and deployment would be announced at a later date. The company said its existing 2021 and 2022 itineraries that were recently launched remain unchanged.
“While Covid-19 has brought a temporary pause to our operations, it is important that we look to the future with optimism and continue to deliver on our strategic plan to grow the business and enhance the award winning Celestyal experience through investment,” Celestyal Cruises CEO Chris Theophilides said.
“I’m delighted with the addition of this mid-size cruise vessel to our fleet. She is ideally suited to our business model and is very well appointed following her significant transformation in 2012,” Theophilides continued. “I’m confident that she will prove to be a very popular choice amongst our valued guests and will allow us to continue providing truly unique experiences for years to come.”
Last week as part of the joint safety task force created by Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, dubbed the Healthy Sail Panel, officials announced they would develop practical social distancing measures for cruise ships.
Earlier this month, the European Union has issued new guidelines for how the cruise industry should operate in a post-pandemic world as part of its Healthy Gateways program.
For more information on Celestyal Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS