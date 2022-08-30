Last updated: 11:39 AM ET, Tue August 30 2022

Celestyal Cruises Amends COVID-19 Protocols

Lacey Pfalz August 30, 2022

Two couples take a selfie in front of a Celestyal Cruises ship. (photo via Celestyal Cruises)

Celestyal Cruises is easing its COVID-19 protocols, no longer requiring mask-wearing while indoors or among large crowds, among other changes which went into effect on August 26, 2022.

All guests 12 years and older must continue to be fully vaccinated (with a booster when necessary). All guests are also required to present a negative COVID-19 antigen test result or PCR test result, but passengers now have longer windows in which to test, as opposed to the line’s previous testing window of 24 hours prior to embarkation.

Those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 must provide a doctor’s note, a positive test result proving infection as well as the negative test result proving recovery. Citizens and residents of EU countries must provide their COVID recovery certificates.

“In accordance with updated guidelines from the European Healthy Gateways, CLIA and Greek health authorities, we are pleased to announce the further relaxation of our health protocols,” said Celestyal Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, Leslie Peden.

“The more flexible requirements provide our guests with the option of testing prior to departing for Greece as well as more flexibility when it comes to masking onboard. We will continue to liaise with the European Healthy Gateways, CLIA and Greek authorities, as well as all destinations we visit on our cruises, to ensure that we are following the latest protocols with the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve continuing to be our top priority.”

All cruise lines have been amending their vaccination and testing protocols recently, sometimes more than once. Check out our helpful guide of current vaccination and testing protocols for the lines.

