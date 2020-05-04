Costa Extends Suspension of Cruising Until June 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton May 04, 2020
Costa Crociere has extended the suspension of cruising until June 30. The company previously paused operations through May 30.
The company said it took the step “due to the continuation of the emergency situation linked to the global pandemic of Covid-19 and … the continuation of containment measures such as closing ports and restrictions on the movement of people.”
Costa is taking steps to inform both travel advisors and guests affected by the changes. They are offered vouchers good on a future cruise. For more details, click here.
On its website, Costa lists 12 ships that currently are expected to resume cruising on various dates in early July.
