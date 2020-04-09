Costa Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations Until May 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton April 09, 2020
Costa Cruises announces the further suspension of its cruise operations until May 30, 2020.
The company said the action was due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and measures such as closing ports and restricting the movement of people. Other cruise companies have suspended operations and are delaying the target date for resuming business.
Costa is taking steps to advise both travel agents and guests affected by the changes of their options.
For more information on Costa Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS