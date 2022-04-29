Costa Venezia Debuts New Greece and Turkey Cruises in May
April 29, 2022
Costa Venezia's new Greece and Turkey cruises are set to debut on May 1.
The new itineraries are offered through a unique collaboration between Costa Cruises, Turkish Airlines, the Turkish National Tourist Board and Galataport Istanbul.
"Our restart program ahead of summer is strengthened by a truly unique offer," said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises. "The main new feature of Costa Venezia cruises is the possibility of visiting the best of Turkey in a single holiday, starting from Istanbul, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. We believe Turkey has great potential for cruises, and we are trying to be the first to develop it. Istanbul can be reached from the main European countries in just a few hours’ flight time, it has good air connections and modern ports, as well as a mild climate that makes it possible to operate all year round, and above all it offers an incredible variety of experiences and attractions."
Costa Venezia’s new program includes three different itineraries sailing roundtrip from Istanbul. The sailings offer longer calls in the ports, cities that are rich in history and the chance to visit archeological and UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Two itineraries are offered for the spring, summer and fall. The cruises begin on May 1 and run through November 13, 2022. The sailings interchange with one another. The first ncludes a two-day, one-night call in Istanbul, the beautiful Turkish destinations of Izmir and Bodrum, the island of Mykonos and Athens in Greece.
The second includes two two-day, one-night calls in Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey, before heading off to explore Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece.
The third Turkey itinerary will be offered in the winter 2022-23. The 12-day itinerary sails to Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, calling in Istanbul (with a two-day, one-night call), Bodrum, Limassol, Haifa (also with a two-day, one-night call), Alexandria and Kusadasi.
In the spring of 2023, the one-week itineraries will resume.
