COVID Outbreak on Cruise Ship Prompts Investigation

Rich Thomaselli April 30, 2022

Majestic Princess
Princess Cruises' Royal-class cruise ship Majestic Princess. (photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess is returning today to its home port of Long Beach, California, amidst an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over a reported COVID-19 outbreak.

The Majestic Princess just completed a seven-day cruise along the California coast, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News television.

The media outlet also noted that the Grand Princess, which had just sailed a 15-day cruise to Hawaii, returned to Long Beach after several passengers tested positive for COVID.

Princess Cruises was at the epicenter of the coronavirus breakout in February of 2020. It’s Diamond Princess ship was quarantined in Japan when at least 135 passengers tested positive for the virus.

In April of that year, the line’s Coral Princess had an outbreak and was denied disembarking at multiple ports before finally returning to Miami. Two passengers were confirmed dead.

Rich Thomaselli
