Cruise Ship Performs Life-Saving Rescue
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli November 02, 2019
A cruise ship is being credited with saving the lives of three men who were stranded on a sinking boat off the coast of Malaysia on Friday.
The Genting Dream, part of the Genting HK line, was the first to respond to a distress call made through the Johor’s Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) early on Nov. 1.
The incident took place off the coast of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor, Malaysia.
Genting Dream captain Jukka Silvennoinen directed the cruise ship to break route and head toward the damaged boat. His actions resulted in all three men being rescued and safely brought aboard the Dream, where they received special medical care and assistance.
“Dream Cruises compliments Captain Jukka Silvennoinen and his crew aboard Genting Dream for their swift response in rescuing and aiding the three men from their sinking boat and bringing them to safety aboard the ship,” Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises, said in a statement.
The three rescued men were transferred to a Malaysian Coast Guard vessel so they could be transported safely back to shore.
Genting HK features a fleet of quality, German-built vessels made exclusively for Asian-sourced passengers and travel. Its subsidiary, Dream Cruises, was designed to offer “inspirational journeys, which are Asian at heart and international in spirit,” according to the company.
The Genting Dream was the first ship of the new Dream Cruises fleet, debuting in November of 2016 followed a year later by the World Dream.
