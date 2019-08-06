Port Canaveral Employees Help Save Cruise Passenger's Life
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke August 06, 2019
Three Port Canaveral employees are being applauded for leaping into action and displaying remarkable teamwork when a cruise passenger collapsed in the parking garage of Cruise Terminal 1 early Sunday morning.
"Working as a team, three Port Canaveral employees helped to save the life of a man who collapsed after debarking Royal Caribbean International's Harmony of the Seas this morning," the Florida port's official Facebook account announced over the weekend.
"At 7 a.m., the man collapsed in the parking garage of Cruise Terminal 1 when the team of Cruise Operations Associates sprang into action. Each one took on a different role to help save his life—Sean Summers called 9-1-1, Josh Clayton ran to get a portable defibrillator and Stephanie Dobson stayed with the man and monitored his condition until the ambulance arrived."
"Other passengers, a nurse and a doctor performed CPR until Canaveral Fire Rescue and Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) arrived moments later. Kudos to everyone involved! Our best wishes to the passenger with his recovery," the post concluded.
In a video interview attached to the post, Dobson said the man was alert and talking as he was being loaded into the ambulance.
