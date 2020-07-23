Crystal Announces Extensive Health Protocols
Crystal has unveiled an initial set of safety and health protocols to be implemented on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony when they return to sailing.
The Crystal Clean+ protocols were developed with data from health experts to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19 and will be continually evaluated as new information becomes available.
Crystal said it is committed to full compliance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and global health measures and will update these protocols when new recommendations are available.
The new Crystal Clean+ measures include reduced capacity; new embarkation procedures; enhanced cleaning protocols; social distancing and facial covering guidelines; health monitoring for guests and crew; new testing equipment and onboard medical resources; isolation staterooms in case of illness with separate air filtration system; shoreside partner collaborations and more.
The embarkation process will be modified, letting guests check in online and complete a health questionnaire. Passengers will receive an assigned arrival time to minimize congestion.
Guests also will undergo temperature checks before entering the terminal and will complete a second health questionnaire at the terminal. A second temperature check will be done at the gangway. Luggage will be disinfected before it is brought aboard.
Onboard, the ships will reduce capacity in restaurants, entertainment venues, the fitness center, pool deck, casino, retail spaces, and bars and lounges. Social distancing of at least six feet will be required of those outside of one’s travel party.
Ships will undergo frequent disinfection with medical-grade products approved for use against COVID-19, norovirus and other infectious diseases. Guest accommodations also will be frequently disinfected with medical-grade disinfectants.
Onboard social spaces will be disinfected with increased frequency including all public bathrooms, corridors, stairwells and elevators, restaurants, bars, lounges, entertainment and enrichment venues, retail spaces, fitness center and spa.
Touchpoints such as handrails, elevator buttons, tabletops, door handles, etc., will be disinfected with increased frequency during peak hours.
Crystal will require masks when its ships resume service. This policy will be nimble and will be reassessed as appropriate. Masks will be required in venues and instances where proper distancing is not possible, including restaurants before being seated, show lounges, casino, fitness center, elevators, ship tenders, shoreside terminals and tour dispatch areas.
Open-seating dining will continue with social distancing considerations, and seating will help ensure ample spacing. Disposable cutlery will be provided upon request. Self-service options will be eliminated in the Marketplace, Bistro and other venues.
Crystal ships are designed with a 100 percent fresh air supply to all staterooms and main public spaces. There is no air recirculation built into the design.
Tour motorcoaches and tenders will be disinfected, and excursion group sizes will be reduced to allow for proper social distancing.
Crystal will only visit safe, open ports of call; this may cause changes to the itinerary. Additional health screenings may be required by local health officials before disembarkation in certain ports.
The medical team aboard each ship includes a doctor and three nurses, available around the clock. The medical centers are equipped with ventilators, virus-testing equipment, X-ray machines, extensive first aid tools and common prescription and over-the-counter medications. Isolated wards are available in the medical center. Each ship will have a dedicated Public Health Officer is trained in the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program.
Crystal Clean+ protocols are in development for Crystal’s river, yacht and expedition vessels; details will be made available soon.
