Crystal Announces New Caribbean Itineraries for Fall 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton June 11, 2020
Crystal Cruises announced two new seven-night Caribbean itineraries voyages for October and November on the Crystal Serenity. These cruises come with a variety of savings and extra amenities.
Sailing between Miami and San Juan, the itineraries can be combined for a 14-night Caribbean vacation without repeating ports.
The new voyages offer the new “Simply the Best” program, which includes the best stateroom or suite available at the time of booking; reduced deposit of $100 per guest; low solo fares from 125 percent; $250 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite (based on double occupancy); and 10 percent cruise fare savings on the combined 14-night itinerary. Travel advisors can also earn a $100 bonus commission for each booking on any of the six new sailings.
“The compelling value and competitive pricing, combined with convenient air travel between Miami and San Juan and Crystal’s signature all-inclusive amenities and experiences and personalized service, add up to a wonderful opportunity for travel advisors to introduce Crystal to travelers who may not have previously considered a luxury voyage, as well as entice their existing Crystal clients who are eager to begin traveling again,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales.
The new “Sunkissed Chic” itinerary sails from Miami to San Juan, calling at Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (maiden call); St. John’s, Antigua; Gustavia, St. Barts (overnight); and Phillipsburg, St. Maarten. Departures are Oct. 1, Oct. 15, and Oct. 29.
The “Tropical Interlude” itinerary from San Juan to Miami calls at Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Costa Maya, Mexico. Departures are Oct. 8, Oct. 22, and Nov. 5.
Cruise fares for the new voyages begin at $1,399 per guest; travelers with future cruise credits may redeem them on these voyages.
The Crystal Confidence program also offers a relaxed cancellation policy that allows guests to cancel up to seven days before sailing and receive 100 percent future cruise credit, valid through 2022. Guests booking the new fall sailings will have an additional layer of voyage protection with the Crystal Voyage Assurance program that lets travelers cancel their cruise for a full refund within seven days if there is a significant itinerary change—including the embarkation or disembarkation ports and/or changes to 30 percent or more of their selected itinerary—due to global travel restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 outbreak.
