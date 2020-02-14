Crystal Cruises Amends Asia Program on Crystal Symphony
Crystal Cruises has made changes to the Crystal Symphony’s Asia itineraries in February, March and early April due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and the closings of several ports. Here is the statement released by the luxury line:
—On Feb. 6, Crystal Cruises was notified by authorities that the ports of Manila, Philippines and Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan were now closed to all international cruise ships. We were able to replace Taiwan with calls into Singapore. As with any situation where an itinerary change is required, Crystal works diligently to maintain as many ports as possible on the ship’s original itinerary, and all new itineraries have been communicated to guests and their travel advisors.
—Regarding guests who choose to sail on Crystal Symphony’s remaining February and March sailings, Crystal will offer guests who choose to sail a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 50 percent of the base cruise fare paid (up to 15 days of the voyage). The FCC can be used on any of Crystal’s experiences including ocean, river, expedition and yacht for voyages commencing on or before April 2021. Guests who booked their air through Crystal and choose to sail, will have their flights changed at no cost to them. Guests who made independent travel arrangements will need to check with their travel advisors or directly with their airline. These guests can exchange their 50 percent FCC to cover their additional air change costs (value of air change would equal to the 50 percent of cruise fare).
—For guests who choose not to sail on Crystal Symphony’s remaining February and March sailings: Due to the fluidity of the situation, we understand that guests may want to defer their vacation to a later date. If they choose not to sail, they will receive a 100 percent FCC of the cruise fare paid that can be used on ocean, river, expedition and yacht for voyages starting on or before April 2021. For this option, they must advise Crystal by Feb. 21, 2020. Guests who booked their air through Crystal, and choose to defer their vacation to another date, will have their flights changed at no cost to them. Guests who made independent travel arrangements will need to check with their travel advisors or directly with their airline.
—Due to new restrictions from Singapore regarding ports of embarkation, the following four Crystal Symphony getaway sailings have been canceled. Note that the cancellations are exclusively for getaway segments; the original, longer voyages will sail as scheduled: Crystal Symphony’s seven-night voyages departing Feb. 23 and March 9, 2020, and eight-night cruises departing March 23 and April 5.
—Guests booked on one of Crystal Symphony’s four canceled getaway sailings can choose a full refund of cruise fare paid or a 100 percent future cruise credit, with all port charges refunded to the original form of payment. All guests must select their preferred method of reimbursement no later than the day before their voyage was due to begin. The FCC can be used on any of Crystal’s experiences starting on or before April 2021.
