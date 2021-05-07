Last updated: 02:56 PM ET, Fri May 07 2021

Crystal Cruises Announces New Caribbean Sailings From St. Maarten

Crystal Symphony
The Crystal Symphony at sea. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

Crystal Cruises announced 15 new Caribbean sailings departing roundtrip from St. Maarten this August through December.

Taking place aboard Crystal Symphony, the cruise line is offering 10-night itineraries from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, beginning on August 2. The ship will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Maarten and the British Virgin Islands during the Luxury Caribbean Escapes.

Reservations for the 15 new voyages from St. Maarten open on May 12.

“Crystal continues to be at the forefront of the return to cruising, and true to our Crystal hallmarks of Service, Space, Quality, Choices and Destinations, our goal is to ensure guests have abundant options to tailor their travel experiences to their personal tastes,” Crystal president Jack Anderson said.

“As we look toward welcoming our Crystal family back to explore the Caribbean and the globe with us, the five pillars of the Crystal experience remain at the core of everything we do as they have for more than 30 years, providing our guests with confidence and certainty that we will continue to deliver the finest experiences on carefully crafted itineraries with uncompromising service and near limitless options,” Anderson continued.

Crystal Cruises also previously announced 15 Luxury Caribbean Escapes voyages departing roundtrip from St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, beginning August 5. In addition, the cruise line recently unveiled 10-night Luxury Iceland Expeditions aboard Crystal Endeavor and seven-night Luxury Bahamas Escapes aboard Crystal Serenity.

To enjoy one of the Crystal Cruises adventures, guests must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before boarding. Once aboard, passengers must follow the company’s Crystal Clean+ health and safety protocols.

