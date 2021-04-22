Crystal Partners With Marine Conservation Organization
Crystal has entered into a new partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA), an organization dedicated to research to protect oceans and marine mammals worldwide.
Scientists from the COA will join Crystal Endeavor, the line’s new expedition yacht, aboard five expedition cruises to collect data on whale behavior using submergible acoustic recorders, drones, suction cup tags and remote biopsy sampling. Crystal Endeavor guests can assist with the research efforts.
These voyages, which range from 11 to 19 nights long, sail roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, December 2021 through February 2022.
“Crystal guests have a thirst for exploration and a passion for the oceans and the destinations and wildlife they experience on our voyages,” said Walter Barinaga, director of Crystal Destination Experiences and the You Care, We Care voluntourism program. “They will, no doubt, be enriched by the chance to engage with and learn from the distinguished researchers from the alliance for a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse ecosystems we explore.”
Crystal’s new partnership with COA expands upon its wildlife conservation efforts, including its partnership with ORCA, a leading marine conservation organization dedicated to the protection of whales, dolphins and porpoises.
In 2019, wildlife experts from ORCA traveled on board Crystal Symphony in Alaska to train the bridge crew in the protocol for collecting scientific data about the animals’ behavior. ORCA wildlife experts will join Crystal Endeavor for three expeditions in April and May of 2022, including a 13-night voyage of the isles and coastal cities of Africa, Spain and Portugal, a 14-night voyage into the heart of Seville and Bordeaux, and a 14-night voyage exploring the British Isles.
ORCA experts and COA researchers and scientists will join Crystal Endeavor’s slate of expedition experts such as biologists, marine biologists, naturalists, historians, ornithologists, geologist, ecologists and others (depending on the itinerary) who will be on hand to offer insights into the local environments, wildlife, landmarks, traditions and cultures.
Built at MV Werften in Stralsund, Germany, the 200-guest, 20,200-gross-ton Crystal Endeavor will be a fast, powerful and spacious expedition yacht, with a Polar Class 6 (PC6) classification that lets it sail in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.
The ship features dynamic positioning capabilities, which let the ship remain in one place using GPS and thrusters, rather than dropping anchor, avoiding any potential damage to delicate reefs.
Cutting-edge sonar technology lets the captain and bridge officers detect sea life far in advance and navigate appropriately, utilizing 3-D imaging of the terrain up to 1,000 meters ahead and 50 meters deep. The company has equipped Crystal Endeavor to connect to shore power while in port, installed several water treatment systems and will clean exhaust emissions through a Selective Catalytic Reductant system.
