Cunard Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations Into November
Cunard Line Donald Wood June 09, 2020
Luxury cruise line Cunard announced Tuesday it would extend its suspension of sailings as a result of continued travel restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Cunard officials revealed all sailings due to depart through November 1 aboard the Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria ships would be canceled. Voyages scheduled aboard the Queen Elizabeth through November 23 have also been canceled.
“With many differing restrictions across countries, people's ability to move freely and safely across borders remains seemingly someway in the distance,” Cunard President Simon Palethorpe said. “For Cunard, where we celebrate having a truly international mix of guests and sail all over the world, this becomes particularly impactful. We also need to better understand the implications Covid-19 will have onboard our ships.”
“We are therefore working, at the highest level possible, with government bodies, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - the CDC - and Public Health England, as well as the industry collective body – CLIA - and other expert medical professionals to review every aspect of a holiday with us,” Palethorpe continued.
The cruise line has started reaching out to impacted guests and their travel advisors to inform them of the changes and their options. Passengers affected by the suspension of service will automatically be given a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit.
The cruise credits can be redeemed for new bookings made by the end of December 2021 on any voyage on sale at the time.
“Whilst we have always taken pride in having the highest levels of health and safety, we are looking at enhanced protocols across all aspects of ship life and experiences on shore,” Palethorpe said. “We will only return to service when we have a comprehensive restart protocol with the stamps of approval and accreditation from the most trusted and informed sources.”
In Alaska, both Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line announced the cancellation of all voyages to the state through the end of 2020.
In addition, the Canadian government also extended the ban on cruise ships with overnight accommodations that carry more than 100 people through October 31, essentially shutting down the 2020 cruise season.
