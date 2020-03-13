Cunard Unveils Interim Cancellation Policy
March 13, 2020
Cunard has put into place a flexible interim cancellation policy for passengers with bookings scheduled to depart through July 31, 2020, and beyond.
All guests with existing and new bookings on cruises scheduled to depart before July 31, 2020, can cancel up to 48 hours before departure.
Guests who cancel their bookings will receive a future cruise credit equal to the cancellations fees, with refunds provided on any remaining funds paid.
The future cruise credits – which are non-refundable but may be used to multiple sailings – can be applied to sailings through March 2022 for bookings made before Dec. 31, 2021.
Passengers who keep their bookings as currently scheduled, and are traveling through August 2020, will receive $150 per stateroom credits applied to their bookings for cruises of one to three nights, $300 per stateroom for cruises of four to seven nights, $600 per stateroom for cruises of eight to 14 nights and $900 per stateroom for cruises of 15 nights and longer.
Travelers who canceled bookings between Feb. 1, 2020 and March 5, 2020, for sailings before the end of July 2020, can convert their cancellation charges into future cruise credits, which be credited to their accounts and applied to sailings through March 2022.
“However, as the situation evolves, guests should refer to Cunard’s website for the latest travel advice and policies,” Cunard said.
