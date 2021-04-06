Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Operation Through June 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman April 06, 2021
The CDC released guidelines for the next phase of cruising this past Friday. As a response, many of the major cruise lines have been forced to cancel more of their sailings.
Disney Cruise Line is the latest of these corporations to announce that they are suspending all cruises through June 2021 and canceling all cruises abroad the Disney Magic with sailings from European ports through September 18, 2021.
Once again the company is offering passengers who have already paid for their cruise in full, a 125% future cruise credit to be used before September 30, 2022, or customers can opt for a full refund. If a guest had not paid for their cruise in full, a refund of the amount that has been paid will be reimbursed.
If additional packages were purchased from Adventures by Disney, these guests will be refunded for their Embedded package. While those guests who were scheduled on an Adventures by Disney Escape package will be given the option to move their booking or collect a full refund.
All ‘SeaMails’ from Disney Cruise Line are expected to be sent out today alerting guests of impacted sailings and summarizing the next steps.
Disney Cruise Line has promised travel agents that all commissions associated with cruise bookings that have been paid in full will be honored. And if a Future Cruise Credit is used to rebook a canceled sailing, then commission on this second sailing will only be given if the sailing occurs. However if the second sailing is canceled by Disney Cruise Line, the commission will not be paid.
The CDC has promised to remain vigilant in continuously updating its protocols as more research is reviewed. And as cruise lines begin navigating the CDC’s framework to return to sailing, we can only hope that cruising will indeed return in the coming weeks.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS