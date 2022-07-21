Disney Cruise Line Launches New 2023 Fall Itineraries
Disney Cruise Line is set to offer Disney fans of all ages new fun in the fall of 2023 with the Halloween on the High Seas, Very Merrytime Cruises and more.
The new Halloween and holiday vacation offerings that were just announced for Disney Cruise Line will sail from Florida, California and New York, including the fleet’s first departures from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“We are excited to provide families with experiences that create lasting memories,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “With offerings for the entire family, specially curated activities for both Halloween and the holidays and a brand-new home port in South Florida, our guests will have more ways than ever to experience the magic of Disney at sea.”
Halloween on the High Seas cruises will sail from mid-September through October 2023, and Very Merrytime Cruises will sail from early November through December 2023. Bookings will open up to the public on July 28, 2022.
Other exciting upcoming fall offerings include new destinations for the Disney Dream ship, Mexican Riviera adventures from California for the Disney Magic ship, and tropical destinations in the Bahamas and Caribbean for the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy ships.
The Disney Dream sets sail from New York for the first time ever in the fall of 2023. Cruise goers will be able to embark on four-, five- and six-night sailings from New York to Bermuda. And starting on November 20, 2023, the Disney Dream will make its home port in Port Everglades, Florida, offering four- and five-night cruises in the Bahamas and the western Caribbean.
Meanwhile, the Disney Magic will port in San Diego, California for cruises ranging from two to seven nights to Baja and the Mexican Riviera. Depending on which cruise guests choose, they’ll make stops in either Santa Catalina Island, California, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta or Mazatlan, Mexico.
Finally, the brand-new Disney Wish will sail three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas featuring stops in Nassau and Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination Castaway Cay.
To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.
