Disney Cruise Line Sets 2022 Sail Dates for Marvel and Star Wars Day at Sea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman February 17, 2021
The return of travel is on the horizon, and although some cruise lines have extended their suspension for 2021 sailings, itineraries for 2022 are looking more and more promising.
Disney Cruise Line has recently released their latest itineraries for 2022 with two very important special events – Marvel Day at Sea and Star Wars Day at Sea.
These fan favorites are a huge hit for kids of all ages and offer unique experiences like Jedi training classes and themed games – not to mention the signature character meet and greets.
Marvel Day at Sea will be included on select 5-night Western Caribbean cruises and Bahamian cruises onboard the Disney Magic, leaving out of Miami, Florida early next year. The Star Wars Day at Sea will be offered on select 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruises and Western Caribbean cruises onboard the Disney Fantasy leaving out of Port Canaveral, Florida.
Below is a comprehensive list of all cruises that will host one of the special events for next year with the sail date listed first:
Marvel Day at Sea
– January 08, 2022 (5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
– January 17, 2022 (5-Night Bahamian Cruise)
– January 22, 2022 (5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
– January 31, 2022 (5-Night Bahamian Cruise)
– February 05, 2022 (5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
– February 14, 2022 (5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
– February 19, 2022 (5-Night Bahamian Cruise)
– February 28, 2022 (5-Night Bahamian Cruise)
– March 05, 2022 (5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
Star Wars Day at Sea
– January 08, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
– January 15, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
– January 22, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
– January 29, 2022 (7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
– February 05, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
– February 12, 2022 (7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise)
– February 19, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
– February 26, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
– March 05, 2022 (7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise)
