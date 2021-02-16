Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Extends Voyage Suspension
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. canceled cruises through May 31, 2021, for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
However, in the announcement on the NCL.com website, the company said it has not canceled the 2021 Alaska season after Canada banned passenger cruising through February 2022. The company said it has temporarily stopped accepting Alaska 2021 bookings, but that it is are “currently exploring several initiatives that may allow such cruises to continue.”
“We are working through all available options as quickly as possible, and given the fluidity of the current environment, we will also continue to work with the Canadian government to amend the current suspension,” the company said.
The company previously had canceled all cruises through April 30.
For the cruises canceled through May 31, NCL will automatically receive a refund of the cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by March 23, 2021. Additionally, a 10 percent off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously cancelled sailing. The 10 percent future cruise credit (FCC) is valid for one year from date of issue and can be used for NCL voyage through 2022. It is combinable with any other FCCs and all future promotions at the time of booking.
For affected reservations paid via a previously issued FCC, the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within seven days. This is done automatically, and no further action is required on the guest or travel advisor’s part.
Oceania said all reservations under deposit or final payment with a credit card, check, or bank wire will automatically receive a full refund of funds applied to the reservation. If a reservation was deposited or paid in full using a previously issued FCC, it will be re-issued for the amount that was applied. FCCs are not redeemable for cash refunds.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises said guests with active bookings will receive a 100 percent refund automatically within 60 days.
