Emerald Waterways 2020 European River Cruise Season On Sale with New Itineraries and Airfare Deals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Waterways June 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Emerald Waterways is offering astounding deals for anyone looking to experience a European river cruise during the Spring of 2020 - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Emerald Waterways, the river cruise line named “Best Value for Money” by industry leader Cruise Critic for four years running, has opened the books on their 2020 river cruise season. In keeping with the brand’s reputation for steady, measured growth, the upcoming season will offer several fresh itineraries on some of Europe’s most popular rivers. The complete 2020 river cruise program is detailed in the company’s full-color brochure, now available to view on their website.
New for 2020, Emerald Waterways has combined the majesty of tulip season in the Netherlands with Europe’s most popular river for cruising in their eight-day Tulips & the Rhine sailing. Departing in April, timed to coincide tulip bloom, this special sailing takes guests to the famed Keukenhof Gardens in Amsterdam to view the spectacular site of the seven million tulips planted there annually. The sailing also visits some of the Rhine’s most popular ports, including Cologne, Koblenz, and Strasbourg.
Foodies and oenophiles will love the new eight-day Flavours of Burgundy and Provence itinerary sailing round trip from Lyon, with a focus on the culinary bounties this region is famous for. With four departures in July and August 2020, guests will delight in the opportunities to embark on a hunt for truffles with a local farmer in Tournus, sample the world famous red wines of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, pay a visit to the Valrhona Cité du Chocolat museum and take a gourmet city tour of Lyon, including a visit to the iconic culinary market of Paul Bocuse.
Guests booking 2020 European river cruises by August 31, 2019 will receive free or reduced airfare depending on the itinerary. Additionally, those booking by July 15 will also receive a launch bonus, as follows:
– Guests booking any 2020 Splendours of Europe sailing—or another European sailing of 15 days or more—will receive free round-trip air or a $1250 air credit. Launch bonus of a free hotel night in Budapest applies to guests booking by July 15.
– Guests booking a balcony suite on any 7-14 day Rhine, Main or Danube sailing will receive free round trip air or a $1,000 air credit, while guests booking any stateroom will receive round trip air for $295 or an $800 air credit. Booking bonus of an additional $200 off the sailing rate applies to guests booking by July 15.
– Guests booking any 2020 France or Portugal river cruise will receive round trip air for $295 or an $800 air credit. Booking bonus of an additional $200 off the sailing rate applies to guests booking by July15.
Those wishing to make the most of the complimentary airfare can extend their holiday with pre- and post-cruise land tours in some of Europe’s most popular cities like Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Prague. For those looking to book a longer stretch on the river, Emerald Waterways offers the ability to combine two itineraries to create a custom sailing itinerary.
Emerald Waterways’ river cruises offer contemporary, deluxe ships, outstanding service and an incredibly inclusive pricing plan. Cruise fares include all transfers; all port charges; all onboard (and some on-shore) meals; unlimited specialty tea and coffee, wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; bottled water in the cabins replenished daily; continental breakfast, pre-dinner canapés and after-dinner sweet treats served in the top suites; complimentary Wi-Fi onboard the ship; most shore excursions as well as all onboard and excursion gratuities. On touring days, hotel accommodations, internal flights, and transfers are also included.
Part of Scenic Group, Emerald Waterways' eight branded Star-Ships offer river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the MS Rossia along the Volga River in Russia; the MS Swallow and MS Lastavica yachts in Croatia; and the MS Hamees on the Nile.
For more information, visit www.emeraldwaterways.ca
SOURCE: Emerald Waterways
