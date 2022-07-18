Explora Journeys Unveils Destination Experiences
Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand from MSC Group, unveiled a portfolio of Mediterranean Destination Experiences in conjunction with the 922-passenger Explora I’s Mediterranean debut in May 2023.
The experiences, which are customized for groups of two to 25 guests and broken down into five categories, put the spotlight on immersive excursions in both well- and lesser-known Mediterranean ports.
“The ingenuity of the bespoke destination experiences created by Explora Journeys is set to surpass expectations, leading our guests on a journey of self, social and active discovery, fulfillment, and enrichment, easing them into an Ocean State of Mind,” Explora Journeys Chief Executive Officer Michael Ungerer.
“Explora Journeys is committed to delivering inspiring and sustainable tourism as we strive to leave a positive footprint for the next generation.”
The Beyond Boundaries experiences are designed to provide “once-in-a-lifetime, soul-stirring experiences for active travelers who enjoy pushing their boundaries and changing their perspective on the world,” Explora said.
As an example, the Beyond Boundaries collection includes a private tour of Chateau Margaux, which is situated north of Bordeaux and renowned for its wine cellars.
Tailored Experiences are designed for guests “who value rarity in its most authentic form,” Explora said. The collection will include excursions exploring Lisbon by tuk tuk and flights providing sweeping aerial views of France’s Medoc peninsula.
Enchanting Explorations are designed to “usher in the next level of exclusivity for small, intimate groups to witness exclusive moments that are off limits to most,” Explora said.
Experiences include yoga at dusk in Ibiza and getting behind the wheel of a classic Citroen 2CV to explore France’s Normandy region.
Boundless Discoveries “include hidden wonders and VIP access for unbridled finesse,” Explora said.
Experiences include a flamenco masterclass in Cadiz, Spain, and handpicking, brewing and bottling Balearic healing herbs in Ibiza.
In-Country Immersions are “designed as multi-day overland experiences with luxury accommodation before or after sailing” and provide guests with the chance “delve deeper into the culture of the countries they visit in intimately sized groups,” Explora said.
Explora I is slated to begin sailing on May 31, 2023, on an 11-night itinerary from Barcelona to Athens, calling at St Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia) and Istanbul.
In all, the Explora fleet will include five additional ships, which are scheduled to debut from 2024 to 2028.
