Fins Up! Margaritaville at Sea’s Paradise Sets Sail
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Susan Young May 15, 2022
You don’t have to be a Parrothead to enjoy the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise to the Bahamas.
The ship experience is patterned after a floating island oasis, full of chill vibes, good food and, of course, great music.
Of course, by the time you disembark, you won’t be able to get the mental state of Margaritaville out of your head. “Come Monday” you will still be humming those enduring Jimmy Buffett tunes.
Fins Up – Based out of the Port of Palm Beach, the Paradise offers 2 night/3 day cruises to Grand Bahama Island. The ship has ten passenger decks and 659 cabins with only a handful of verandahs included. Most cabins feature an ocean-view through a large porthole. Not much time is spent in the cabin, however, as the pool deck is the place to be, with gorgeous blue-green vistas and breezy ocean air.
The Paradise was christened by its godfather, NFL Linebacker, Shaquem Griffin, whose generosity to disabled youth in the area was the inspiration for being chosen to represent the ship. Margaritaville at Sea CEO Oneil Khosa stated, “As a passionate philanthropist, Shaquem’s efforts within our local community align with our own commitment to giving back, and he is a true inspiration on every front.”
Cheeseburger in Paradise – Of course, the cheeseburger is king on the Paradise. Whether dining at JWB Prime Steakhouse, Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria or the ship’s main dining room, Fins, you will find everything from that famous cheeseburger to a prime New York strip steak, as well as a wide selection of seafood. If you are undecided about what to eat, head to the Port of Indecision Buffet, for an abundance of choices.
It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere – A lot of pressure to produce the perfect Margarita makes for a refreshing, salt-rimmed lime and tequila concoction. This signature cocktail, plus many more, are offered in several bars and lounges located throughout the ship where there is always “Booze in the Blender”.
Jimmy’s Ship Show – The main entertainment venue, Stars on the Water Theatre, presents “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show”, written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and Producer Frank Marshall. The story is taken from Buffett’s book, Tales from Margaritaville. On a stage adorned with an island bar motif, the performers weave popular Buffett songs through stories of love lost and found. Talented singers and dancers offer an evening of fun and interactive experience (especially if you are sitting on the lower floor level in front of the stage.)
Par-a-Dice Casino – Feeling lucky? The Margaritaville at Sea casino offers a large selection of table games and slots to test your fortune. The location is tucked away from the main traffic areas so cruisers do not have to walk through the space to get to other venues.
Wellness and Workouts – Even on a getaway you might want to keep up with your exercise routine. The Fins Up! Fitness center and jogging path will provide a way to stay fit, even after having that extra piece of Key Lime Pie after dinner. The St. Somewhere Spa also provides ways to detox and reinvigorate.
Shopping Therapy - Retail venues include Live Life Like a Song Margaritaville Store, Everything But Sand, Island Time Souvenirs & Gifts, and Margaritaville Soles of the Tropics Store. While you are taking a break from the sun, the shopping scene will be fun while the kids are enjoying their own time out in the Parakeets Kid’s Club.
Come Monday - If two nights isn’t enough and you’re not ready to head home, an extended stay of 4 or 6 nights, on Grand Bahama Island, is also offered. Your choice of the Wyndham Fortuna Beach all-inclusive resort or the Grand Lucayan Bahamas are available with the extended package including transport to and from the resort.
Travel Advisors play a major part in the Margaritaville travel culture, so it only makes sense that a website has been created as a way to navigate bookings and offer incentives to send clients to Paradise. BookParadise.com offers monthly educational webinars, not only to inform but to offer a chance to win a free cruise on the flagship vessel. In addition, one cabin will be held on each sailing for a travel advisor with a FAM rate, a ship tour and special amenities. The website states, “Travel Advisors can also enjoy no non-commissionable fees (NCF’s), a simple pricing structure and 15% commission on their bookings.”
Whether you are traveling as a family, with a group of friends, or on a romantic trip for two, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will satisfy your need for a relaxing getaway. You can leave your stress behind and step into a floating island of chill. As Jimmy Buffett put it, “To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake.”
