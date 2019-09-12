Last updated: 11:58 AM ET, Thu September 12 2019

Grand Bahama Shipyard Welcomes First Commercial Vessel After Hurricane Dorian

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood September 12, 2019

PHOTO: Grand Bahama Shipyard welcomes its first commercial vessel, the Agathonissos. (photo via Carnival Corporation)

Following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, officials from the Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBS) announced Thursday the facility has resumed operations and welcomed back its first commercial vessel.

The Grand Bahama Shipyard is located in Freeport, Grand Bahama, and will once again host cruise ships when Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Ecstasy arrives on October 5. The facility will also support recovery efforts through the ongoing work of its more than 600 employees.

The Freeport shipyard also expects to service 29 dry-dockings throughout the remainder of the year and generate additional economic activity for the surrounding area of Grand Bahama.

“It was extremely important to get up and running as quickly as possible and begin taking in vessels to help support the employees and families at the shipyard, along with economic contributions and rebounding activity for the island,” Grand Bahama Shipyard CEO David Skentelbery said in a statement.

“This is a significant sign of positive progress for the island, and we look forward to continuing our normal operations while also supporting the Bahamian recovery with direct support, including to island utilities, along with increased economic activity from our operations, and also from the industry's collective efforts to support The Bahamas with immediate and long-term relief,” Skentelbery continued.

The Grand Bahama Shipyard suffered no significant damage from the hurricane, with the only issues coming from erosion. The facility can power its core operations and communications infrastructure, as well as provide fresh water and meals in its cafeteria, which serves hundreds of workers daily.

