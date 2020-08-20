Great Lakes Cruise Industry Issues COVID-19 Safety Guidelines
August 20, 2020
Cruise the Great Lakes (CTGL), a coalition made up of cruise lines, ports, convention and visitor bureaus along with states and provinces near the Great Lakes to help grow the local tourism industry, has issued new safety guidelines for 2021 that all members are to follow to ensure a safe cruise year.
CTGL members and partners agreed to several preventative measures, such as social distancing, health screenings, enhanced sanitation procedures, streamlined check-ins, crew and staff training and PPE, among other things.
This doesn’t just apply to cruise ships on the Great Lakes, either.
Convention and visitor centers will take enhanced precautions, such as wearing PPE and doing more rigorous and frequent cleanings.
Cruise the Great Lakes began in 2018 and generated $11 million in economic impact in the Great Lakes region that year alone. This year, 100,000 visitors were expected to come to the region, with 66 cruises planned.
CTGL includes two cruise lines: Victory Cruise Line and Pearl Seas Cruises; two Canadian provinces, Ontario and Quebec; along with five states: Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.
For more information about the Cruise the Great Lakes Initiative, please visit CruiseTheGreatLakes.com.
